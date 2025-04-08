Thomas Partey came agonisingly close to scoring for Arsenal in their Champions League game against Real Madrid

Interestingly, the Ghana international was denied a goal by his own colleague when he connected with a corner kick

Despite his impressive performance all season, Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain

Thomas Teye Partey came heartbreakingly close to registering his first UEFA Champions League goal for Arsenal during their pulsating clash with Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium—but was ultimately denied by the most unexpected source: a teammate.

Making his return to the starting XI after being rested in the previous Premier League fixture against Everton, the Ghanaian midfielder wasted no time reminding everyone of his influence at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s system.

William Saliba stood in a way between Thomas Partey and a goal against Real Madrid. Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA.

Arsenal teammate denies Partey goal vs Real Madrid

Typically deployed in a holding role, Partey’s disciplined positioning and intelligent ball recovery often form the spine of Arsenal’s build-up.

However, in this European contest, he nearly delivered a rare offensive moment.

Midway through the first half, the Gunners earned a corner—an area in which they've excelled this season, turning set-pieces into a potent weapon.

Bukayo Saka stepped up and delivered a precisely weighted delivery into the crowded Madrid box.

Partey, timing his run to perfection, rose above his marker and powered a header goalward. With Thibaut Courtois caught flat-footed, the Emirates crowd held its breath. Then came the twist.

Just as the ball seemed destined for the back of the net, William Saliba—unaware of Partey’s effort behind him—stood on the goal line and inadvertently blocked the shot.

The deflection robbed Partey of what could have been a game-defining goal, with replays showing the header was on target and likely to beat the Madrid goalkeeper.

Fans react to Saliba denying Partey

The incident sparked immediate reactions on social media, with fans from both sides weighing in on the dramatic moment.

@EduardoHagn:

"We are so unlucky. Saliba denied Partey."

@x_sun:

"😭😭 Oh no."

@AFC_Grey:

"So close."

@yahtz3ee:

"Maaaaaahn."

Even a fan from the opposition appreciated the moment—albeit for different reasons:

@YashRMFC:

"Thank you, Saliba, for clearing Partey's header."

Despite the misfortune, Partey's overall display offered a timely reminder of his quality.

His ability to break up play, dictate tempo, and threaten from deep positions added another layer to Arsenal's midfield dynamics against a Madrid side known for its control in central areas.

