Thomas Partey Names Local Ghanaian Beverage as Pre Match Meal at Arsenal: Video

Thomas Partey kept it local as he disclosed his pre-match meal ritual before stepping on the field for his Arsenal games.

The Ghana international has been a key figure at the Emirates since joining the London club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.

Partey has already appeared in every game in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, including producing a majestic performance against Liverpool last Sunday.

The midfielder disclosed the secret to his outstanding displays as he named his favourite pre-game meal.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the 31-year-old stated that he takes 'coconut milk and porridge', a popular local Ghanaian beverage.

The veteran midfielder is expected to start in Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United at the St James on Saturday.

The Black Stars captain has had a good start to the season, making nine Premier League appearances and scoring one for Arsenal, per Transfermarkt.

Partey set for contract talks

Partey is in his final year at Arsenal but there are reports the club will open negotiation with the midfielder for a new deal.

“He’s only 31 and he's in a really good place and yeah, we'll have discussions," said manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the game against Newcastle United.

The experienced midfielder showed his versatility last weekend when he played as a right back in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Despite being troubled by injuries in his earlier campaigns, this season the midfielder has been ever-present for Arteta.

Partey shares moment with daughter

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana and Arsenal star Thomas Partey is embracing fatherhood with joy, sharing a beautiful moment with his child.

The Black Stars player and his Arsenal teammates are preparing for one of the biggest games of the season in England, as the Gunners welcome Liverpool to the Emirates.

Partey, an integral member of Mikel Arteta's squad, will be hoping the title-chasers bounce back from last week's defeat to Bournemouth when they engage the Reds.

