Ghanaian politician Kwame Asare Obeng, affectionately known as Kwame A Plus, has candidly shared his challenges in securing financial resources for vital initiatives within his constituency

The member of parliament for Gomoa Central constituency opened up his monthly salary on UTV

Some social media users have commented on Kwame A Plus' video, which is trending on Instagram

Kwame A Plus, a prominent Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for Gomoa Central, has expressed concerns about the financial challenges he faces in developing his constituency.

In a recent statement, he revealed that his monthly salary does not meet his expectations, hindering his ability to fulfill his developmental promises.

Kwame A Plus talks about securing funds to invest in projects in his constituency. Photo credit: @kwameaplus.

Source: Instagram

Before assuming office, Kwame A Plus invested significantly in his campaign, employing two polling station agents across all 103 constituencies and compensating executives to support his independent candidacy.

He emphasised the necessity of obtaining parliamentary approval to access funds for various projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in his constituency.

A Plus talks about development in his constituency

Some social media users have commented on Kwame A Plus' trending video. YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions below:

kantamanto_express_thrift_bags stated:

"It’s just a matter of time……you’ll do great…..your intentions are just so pure….. God bless you."

phydeshi_1z stated:

"We have brains too much and good heart. God bless all Kwame and Ama... th dream is so high and you can do it honourable."

bigjon_001 stated:

"Now the job come e turn to stories 😂😂😂."

Modapatrick stated:

"He's a good man👏🏾. He uses his own pocket money to develop his town and save his people 🔥. May Almighty GOD continue to BLESS🙏🏾 his HANDS. APlus is a caring man, he's the people's people, he's for the people!."

prince_of_gh stated:

"You think the job was easy 😂😂😂."

oforiamoafo stated:

"Bro you are just a lawmaker..!! How is it your responsibility to develop your constituency? What’s the DCE or MCE doing?."

leave_menowelse

"MP’s are not there to get fund and develop their constituencies then what will be the job of the Regional Ministers, DCE’s and MCE’s they are supposed to do that. As an MP you are in parliament to Make and Amend Laws. Until we know this they will keep changing you guys saaa because you make the constituents believe it’s your duty to build the Toilets and the broken bridges that’s not your job 🤣."

messiahmankindde

"The same way other members there aren’t getting enough monies to help their constituencies too."

The video of Kwame A Plus' interview is below:

Akosua Vee organises free health screening

In a related development, his wife, Violet Obeng, known as Akosua Vee, recently organized a free health screening initiative for residents of Gomoa Central while residing in the United Kingdom with their two children.

Akosua Vee garnered praise for her commitment to the community, showcasing her stylish appearance in a maxi dress and appropriate accessories during the event.

The video of Kwame A Plus at his wife's free healthy screening is below:

