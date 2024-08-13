A Premier League star could land himself in serious trouble after he shared a video of himself using Nitrous oxide

The use of Nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas", has become prevalent among elite footballers

Nonetheless, the player in question, who appears to have regretted his actions rendered an unqualified apology

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has come under scrutiny after being caught using nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as "laughing gas," ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Bissouma, who has been in excellent form during pre-season, now faces potential legal consequences for his actions.

Yves Bissouma, the Premier League player who filmed himself using Nitrous oxide, has apologised for his actions. Photos by Mike Kemp and Warren Little.

The Malian international shared a video on Snapchat where he was seen inhaling the illegal substance while being driven to a party in London.

The footage, which quickly circulated online, shows the 25-year-old former Brighton midfielder consuming nitrous oxide in a limousine alongside his friends.

In the United Kingdom, possession of nitrous oxide for recreational use has been illegal since last year, putting Bissouma at risk of facing criminal charges, according to the BBC.

Bissouma apologises for using Nitrous oxide

Aware of the gravity of the situation, Bissouma issued a public apology for his behaviour, acknowledging the seriousness of his actions.

"I want to apologize for these videos," Bissouma stated, as quoted by Marca.

"This was a serious lapse in judgment. I understand the risks involved, and I take my responsibilities as a footballer and role model very seriously."

The prevalence of Nitrous oxide among footballers

Unfortunately, the use of nitrous oxide is not an isolated incident among professional footballers in England.

Earlier in 2024, a Premier League player became the first to enter rehab for addiction to the substance, highlighting a growing concern within the sport.

What is Nitrous oxide?

Nitrous oxide, often referred to as "hippy crack," is typically inhaled from balloons filled with the gas, which is stored in small canisters.

What are the effects of using Nitrous oxide?

While it offers a brief high, the drug is dangerous, with risks that include heart attacks, strokes, permanent brain damage, and even death.

Prolonged use can also lead to severe side effects such as depression, memory loss, hallucinations, and nerve damage.

Is the use of Nitrous oxide illegal?

In the UK, nitrous oxide is classified as a Class C controlled substance, making possession and use of the drug for recreational purposes a criminal offence.

Bissouma’s actions not only jeopardise his own health and career but also serve as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with being a high-profile athlete.

