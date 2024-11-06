Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has suffered an extended ban for his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs

The Ghana international has also been fined by the English Football Association over misconduct and violent behaviour

Kudus will miss West Ham United's next three Premier League matches after serving an earlier two-match ban

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been slapped with an extra two-match ban following his red card in the game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

The West Ham star was sent off in the 86th minute of the London derby after kicking and slapping Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven and shoving midfielder Pape Matar Sarr in a melee that broke late in the game.

Kudus was charged by the English FA for acting in an improper manner and/or using violent conduct in the match at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Kudus had already served two of his initially three-match ban after missing the games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

He will now miss the matches against Newcastle United and Arsenal to add to the remaining one left, which is against Everton.

The 24-year-old has also been fined £60,000 fine by the Regulatory Commission.

A statement from the FA read, as quoted by Yahoo Sports: “West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been sanctioned in relation to incidents during their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 19 October.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United admitted to this charge, and an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently fined the club £30,000.

“It was also alleged that Mohammed Kudus acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. The forward admitted to this charge, and he has been given a two-match suspension and £60,000 fine by the Regulatory Commission.”

Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifier in November against Angola and Niger, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Arsenal interested in Kudus

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the January transfer window.

The English Premier League title-chasers have identified the Black Stars midfielder as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Trossard was close to joining Al Ittihad on loan last summer but the Saudi giants are returning with a £40m offer.

Source: YEN.com.gh