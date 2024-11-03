Antoine Semenyo has been identified as a major transfer target for Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window

The Ghana international has been in red-hot form for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League

Liverpool are yet to extend the contract of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah as his deal nears expiration

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a transfer target for English giants Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

The in-form AFC Bournemouth striker has been on the radar of the Reds but an offer is yet to be made for his services.

However, with the contract of Egypt star Mohamed Salah set to expire at the end of the season.

The former European champions are planning for the future with the Ghanaian a prime target on their list of replacements for Salah.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have been scouting the 24-year-old alongside Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbuemo.

Richard Hughes, who now works with Liverpool, was responsible for Semenyo's move from Bristol City to Bournemouth and could play a pivotal role in the striker's future in the Premier League.

Semenyo netted his fourth goal of the campaign on Saturday as the Cherries defeated champions Manchester City.

Semnenyo's impressive start to the season

It is no surprise that Liverpool have shown interest in the Ghanaian, having impressed in the early stages of the campaign. Semenyo has netted four goals in ten Premier League games, including in the 2-1 win over City.

The English-born Ghanaian won back-to-back Bournemouth Player of the Month awards before crowning it with the Goal of the Month in October.

Since joining the Cherries in January 2023, Semenyo has netted 13 goals in 54 matches, per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the Bournemouth star.

Ghanaian players to score against City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo became the latest Ghanaian to score against Manchester City in the Premier League after opening the scoring in their Saturday afternoon clash.

The Ghana international brilliantly turned home a pass from Milos Kerkez after a quick finish in the box.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign, netting his fourth goal in ten matches in the English topflight league.

