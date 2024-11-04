English giants Arsenal are set to make a move for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The Black Stars forward has emerged on the radar of the Gunners with reports linking Leandro Trossard to Saudi Arabia

Kudus, who was previously on the Gunners wishlist, joined the Hammers last summer from Ajax Amsterdam

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the January transfer window.

The English Premier League title-chasers have identified the Black Stars midfielder as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Trossard was close to joining Al Ittihad on loan last summer but the Saudi giants are returning with a £40m offer.

Arsenal line up move for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of transfer window. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus will reportedly cost Arsenal around £90m following his outstanding run in the English topflight with West Ham United.

According to Mirror, the Gunners are plotting a move for Kudus in anticipation of Trossard's departure.

Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in Kudus before he ended up at West Ham last summer.

Currently serving a three-game suspension, Kudus has been a key figure at the London Olympic Stadium despite a tough start to the campaign for manager Julen Lopetegui.

Kudus has already netted twice in eight matches this season, per Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old will return to West Ham's squad after the international break when his suspension is over.

What Kudus could add to Arsenal?

Having already been on the radar of Arsenal in the past, the Ghanaian is no stranger to Mikel Arteta.

Kudus could add a creative spark to the Arsenal team especially in the absence of a player like Martin Odegaard, according to Ghanaian journalist Nuhu Adams.

"When you look at Arsenal at the moment they lack that player who could easily unlock defenses especially with their captain injured. Kudus does not only brings you some creativity, he can also score and he is also versatile. Kudus can play on either side of he flank and as we saw at Ajax, even as a false 9," he told Yen.com.gh.

Ghanaian players to score against City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo became the latest Ghanaian to score against Manchester City in the Premier League after opening the scoring in their Saturday afternoon clash.

The Ghana international brilliantly turned home a pass from Milos Kerkez after a quick finish in the box.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign, netting his fourth goal in ten matches in the English topflight league.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh