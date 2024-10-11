Players of the Greece national team paid an emotional tribute to their late teammate George Baldock after their win against England

Vangelis Pavlidis ensured that Greece stunned the Three Lions in front of their home crowd despite Jude Bellingham's late goal

The win on Thursday night not only shocked England and the football world but also served as a heartfelt farewell to Baldock

In an emotional and unexpected turn of events, Greece's national football team pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory over England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, dedicating their win to the late George Baldock.

The players paid tribute to their teammate, who tragically passed away just days before the match.

Greece players honoured their late teammate George Baldock in their victory against England in the UEFA Nations League. Photos by Marc Atkins and George Wood.

Greece stun England at Wembley

Vangelis Pavlidis played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring twice in the second half.

His first goal came just four minutes after the break, giving Greece a surprise lead against the heavily favoured English side.

Pavlidis thought he had secured a second goal in the 83rd minute, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

England responded quickly, with Jude Bellingham levelling the match to the delight of the home crowd.

However, Greece wasn't finished. In stoppage time, Pavlidis struck again, sealing the upset and leaving the Wembley crowd stunned, Sky Sports reports.

Greece players pay tribute to Baldock

After the final whistle, the Greek players honoured their fallen comrade by holding Baldock’s national team jersey aloft in a touching tribute.

The former Sheffield United defender was found lifeless in the swimming pool of his villa on October 9, just days before the match.

What is the cause of George Baldock's death?

According to reports from Kathimerini and corroborated by The Mirror, Baldock's cause of death was confirmed as drowning following a post-mortem examination in Athens.

He was believed to have been dead for five hours before being discovered. Toxicology tests are still pending to determine whether alcohol played a role.

Baldock’s partner, who was in the UK at the time, raised the alarm when she was unable to reach him, leading to the tragic discovery.

Greece’s performance, filled with passion and resilience, seemed driven by their desire to honour their late teammate, making their victory all the more poignant.

George Baldock leaves football world in shock

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that George Baldock's sudden death left the football community in disbelief.

Baldock played his last game for Panathinaikos on Sunday, October 6, before his tragic death on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 31.

