Real Madrid have been advised against re-signing club legend Sergio Ramos, even after Eder Militao's season-ending ACL injury.

Militao was stretchered off during Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday, and it’s now confirmed he will be sidelined for the next nine months.

This setback has fueled speculation about a potential return for Ramos, who is currently a free agent after departing Sevilla this summer.

Why Real Madrid should not sign Ramos

Ghanaian journalist Prince Dornu Leiku is not all for the return of the 38-year-old. He told YEN.com.gh:\

"Militao is a very important player who had just recovered from last year's injury, who was getting back to his best and who is leaving Madrid's defence in a tight spot.

"You have to go out on the market but I don't think Sergio Ramos is the answer. He has not been active from the beginning of the season because he is without a club.

"Ancelotti should have faith in the Castilla players. I can pick one or two youngsters who can really help the club and the future.

"Barcelona is doing it perfectly, blending the young players with the experienced ones. I'm sure Real Madrid have even better players in their academy so they should focus on them.

What is next for Real Madrid?

Madrid’s injury woes keep piling up, and they already face a challenging deficit in both La Liga and the Champions League.

To replicate their 2023-24 success in both competitions, they’ll need immediate defensive reinforcements.

After the international break, Madrid will push forward, beginning with a trip to Leganes as they aim to close the six-point gap behind league leaders Barcelona, followed by a crucial Champions League clash at Liverpool.

Real Madrid suffer triple injury woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid are in trouble as they aim to bounce back from two defeats in a row.

Three of Real Madrid's key players sustained injuries in the first half during their Spanish league clash against Osasuna.

This could plunge their season into chaos, with Los Blancos already dealing with a staggering total of 23 injuries this season.

