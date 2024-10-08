Andrés Iniesta openly discussed his thoughts on the 2010 Ballon d'Or, a year when many believed he should have won the award

The retiring midfield maestro finished second to then-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi after guiding Spain to World Cup triumph

While Iniesta never won the Ballon d'Or, the 40-year-old remains one of the most revered footballers of his generation

Award schemes based on votes often spark debate, and the Ballon d'Or is a prime example of this.

Since Sir Stanley Matthews won the inaugural prize in 1956, opinions have always been divided on who truly deserves the accolade each year.

Lionel Messi hoisted the 2010 Ballon d'Or prize alongside his Barcelona teammates Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. Photo by Lluis Gene.

The 2010 Ballon d'Or case: Robbery or deserved

One of the most contentious years in Ballon d'Or history was in 2010 when Lionel Messi claimed his second title.

The Argentine maestro edged Barcelona teammates Andrés Iniesta and Xavi to secure the award after a stellar 2009/10 campaign, during which he netted 47 goals and registered 12 assists in 53 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Despite Messi's impressive statistics, many critics felt the award should have gone to one of his competitors.

Iniesta's Ballon d'Or shout

Iniesta and Xavi were pivotal in Spain’s first-ever World Cup victory in 2010, with Iniesta in particular immortalising himself by scoring the decisive goal in the final against the Netherlands, as noted by Marca.

His contributions at Barcelona, where he scored 10 goals that season, only strengthened his case for the top individual honour.

Sneijder's case

Additionally, many believed Wesley Sneijder, a standout in Inter Milan's treble-winning season, deserved serious consideration.

Sneijder also played a crucial role in guiding the Dutch national team to the World Cup final, making him another worthy contender in the eyes of many football fans.

Iniesta reveals true feelings about Ballon d'Or

Despite the uproar and widespread calls for the award to go to someone other than Messi, Iniesta revealed that he held no resentment over the outcome.

Reflecting on the moment, the legendary midfielder shared his thoughts.

"The photo of Leo [Messi], Xavi, and me on the Ballon d'Or podium is the most meaningful prize of that day, of that moment," Iniesta remarked, as quoted by Tribuna.

"Three guys from La Masia... I think it's even more than whoever won it," he added.

Iniesta retires from football

At 40 years old, Iniesta recently posted an emotional video confirming his retirement from football.

Having been without a club since leaving Emirates Club in the summer, his decision to hang up his boots ends a remarkable career that not only shaped an era at Barcelona but also left an indelible mark on world football.

Messi praises Iniesta in heartfelt message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi praised retiring football legend Andres Iniesta, calling him the "player with the most magic" following the midfielder's retirement announcement.

The duo spent nearly two decades together at Barcelona, winning numerous trophies.

