Real Madrid’s Injury Woes Deepen as Three Key Stars Sidelined Against Osasuna
Real Madrid have suffered a major injury blow that could derail their season.
On Saturday afternoon, Madrid welcomed Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as they looked to close the gap to leaders Barcelona.
At the start of the weekend, Hansi Flick's men are nine points ahead at the top of La Liga after a fine start to the 24/25 campaign.
However, Madrid were dealt a quick blow when Rodrygo was forced off in the 20th minute with an injury, replaced by Brahim Diaz.
