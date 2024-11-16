Charles Taylor has voiced his scepticism regarding Otto Addo's performance as Ghana's coach, suggesting that he is not ready for the role

The former African champions will not participate in the tournament in Morocco next year after failing to win a game in five matches

The Black Stars will round up their qualifiers with a game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday

Former Ghanaian international Sam Johnson has blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for Black Stars' recent poor performances.

The senior national team has struggled in recent matches, particularly in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Sam Johnson has blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the Black Stars' recent poor performances. Credit: @ghanafa

After four games, Ghana remains winless, with two draws and two defeats, placing them third in the group with only two points from a possible 12.

This dismal run puts the Black Stars at risk of missing the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20 years.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Johnson blamed the team's struggles on the GFA’s tendency to select players who fail to grasp the essence of Ghana’s football identity and DNA.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) needs to reflect on its role in the decline of Ghanaian football," Mohammed stated.

"It’s not just about blaming the coach; the GFA must take responsibility by doing the right things—inviting the right players and showing respect to them.

They need to go above and beyond to ensure the Black Stars succeed. How can players excel for their clubs but struggle when representing the national team?

"All these issues point back to the GFA. They need to address them and set things right."

Afriyie replaces Ayew in Ghana's squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jerry Afriyie has been handed an invite to the national team alongside two other home-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The Ghana U20 star, Afriyie, Ebenezer Abban and Kamaradini Mamudu were called up following the withdrawal of four players from the team that faced Angola last Friday.

Captain Jordan Ayew, Stade Rennnais' Alidu Seidu, Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku and Gideon Mensah have all been ruled out of the Niger game due to injuries.

Source: AFP