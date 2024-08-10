Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has named the sport he can compete in at the Olympics apart from football

The Leicester City forward has been preparing with his teammates ahead of the start of the new season

Ghana had a disappointing Olympic Games, failing to win a medal in all sports they competed in at Paris 2024

Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared the sport he would have excelled at if he was an athlete at the Olympic Games.

Isshaku could have represented Ghana in football if the U23 team had qualified for Paris 2024.

The Leicester City star scored the goal that helped Ghana qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations last year, but the team could not achieve the goal of making a return to the Olympic Games.

In a video shared on social media, the forward was asked if he could play any other sport at the Olympics apart from football, which event will it be and he did not hesitate as he answered long jump.

The Black Stars winger went on to demonstrate his skills as Leicester City players shared their preferences.

Issahaku joined the King Power outfit on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window after a successful loan spell last season. The 20-year-old signed a five-year deal to join the Premier League returnees from Sporting Lisbon, as reported by 3 News.

Isshaku ready for debut EPL campaign

The former Ghana U20 star immediately joined his teammates for pre-season after his move was confirmed, travelling with the team to France for preparations.

Issahaku has featured in all pre-season games, including the final friendly against RC Lens. A game Leicester lost 3-0.

Last season, Isshaku made a 20-goal contribution, scoring seven and delivering 13 assists to help the 2016 Premier League champions secure promotion.

Issahaku unveiled in style by Leicester

