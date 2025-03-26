Country Could Miss 2026 World Cup After Being Listed in Donald Trump’s Travel Ban
One country may be barred from participating in the 2026 World Cup in the United States due to its inclusion on President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban list.
Trump, who returned to office as the 47th US President in January after defeating Kamala Harris in the election, has prioritised immigration policies, including suspending entry for undocumented immigrants.
According to the New York Times, his administration has drafted a list of 43 countries facing various levels of travel restrictions, with the majority being African nations.
The list reportedly categorises countries into full visa bans, partial or strict visa suspensions, and nations given 60 days to address concerns before facing potential restrictions.
Many of the fully banned nations have already been eliminated from World Cup qualifying, such as Afghanistan and North Korea.
However, Iran, which recently secured qualification, is among the nations listed, potentially complicating their participation in the tournament.
Several African nations still in World Cup contention—such as Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Burkina Faso—fall under the partial ban category.
In South America, Venezuela is the only country facing a full visa ban, potentially impacting their qualification hopes if they advance.
Countries on Trump's proposed travel ban list?
Full visa bans
Afghanistan
Bhutan
Cuba
Iran
Libya
North Korea
Somalia
Sudan
Syria
Venezuela
Yemen
Partial visa suspensions
Belarus
Eritrea (unranked by FIFA, having not played a game since January 2020)
Haiti
Laos
Myanmar
Pakistan
Russia (currently suspended by FIFA)
Sierra Leone
South Sudan
Turkmenistan
Countries recommended for partial suspension (countries have 60 days to address concerns)
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon
Chad
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Liberia
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Republic of the Congo
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Sao Tome and Principe
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
What could FIFA do next?
The 2026 World Cup is not solely being hosted by the United States, as Mexico and Canada are also set to stage several matches.
This opens the possibility of a resolution that would allow nations affected by travel restrictions, such as Iran, to play their group-stage matches and beyond in either Mexico or Canada.
However, there has been no official indication that FIFA is considering such an arrangement.
While FIFA has yet to comment on any potential workarounds, similar adjustments could be explored to ensure that all qualified teams can participate in the tournament.
However, it remains to be seen whether FIFA would be willing to relocate matches or implement alternative measures to accommodate affected nations.
