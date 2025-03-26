One country may be barred from participating in the 2026 World Cup in the United States due to its inclusion on President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban list.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Trump, who returned to office as the 47th US President in January after defeating Kamala Harris in the election, has prioritised immigration policies, including suspending entry for undocumented immigrants.

Donald Trump has reportedly named 43 countries on a proposed travel ban list - with FIFA World Cup nations set to be impacted.

Source: Getty Images

According to the New York Times, his administration has drafted a list of 43 countries facing various levels of travel restrictions, with the majority being African nations.

The list reportedly categorises countries into full visa bans, partial or strict visa suspensions, and nations given 60 days to address concerns before facing potential restrictions.

Many of the fully banned nations have already been eliminated from World Cup qualifying, such as Afghanistan and North Korea.

However, Iran, which recently secured qualification, is among the nations listed, potentially complicating their participation in the tournament.

Several African nations still in World Cup contention—such as Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Burkina Faso—fall under the partial ban category.

In South America, Venezuela is the only country facing a full visa ban, potentially impacting their qualification hopes if they advance.

Countries on Trump's proposed travel ban list?

Full visa bans

Afghanistan

Bhutan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Partial visa suspensions

Belarus

Eritrea (unranked by FIFA, having not played a game since January 2020)

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

Pakistan

Russia (currently suspended by FIFA)

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Turkmenistan

Countries recommended for partial suspension (countries have 60 days to address concerns)

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

What could FIFA do next?

The 2026 World Cup is not solely being hosted by the United States, as Mexico and Canada are also set to stage several matches.

This opens the possibility of a resolution that would allow nations affected by travel restrictions, such as Iran, to play their group-stage matches and beyond in either Mexico or Canada.

However, there has been no official indication that FIFA is considering such an arrangement.

While FIFA has yet to comment on any potential workarounds, similar adjustments could be explored to ensure that all qualified teams can participate in the tournament.

However, it remains to be seen whether FIFA would be willing to relocate matches or implement alternative measures to accommodate affected nations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh