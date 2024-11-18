Black Stars coach Otto Addo has responded to his critics following Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025

Ghana coach Otto Addo has replied to his critics after failing to lead the Black Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

The West African heavyweights will wrap up a disastrous AFCON qualifying campaign when they host Niger on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars are without a win in five matches and sit bottom of Group F of the qualifiers and could finish in fourth place if they fail to beat Niger.

Otto Addo insists he takes criticisms from Jurgen Klopp and top coaches. Photo: Jean Catuffe/ TF-Images.

Addo has come under huge pressure from fans of the Black Stars and the media, with many calling for his resignation.

However, the German-trained coach made reference to managers he understudied, stating he takes criticisms from those gaffers including Liverpool's legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I trained under Sammer, I was trained under Klopp, I was assistant to Edin Terzic, who was Dortmund Head Coach," he said at the pre-match presser of the game against Niger, as quoted by My Joy Online.

“They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value if I speak to Jurgen Klopp and he says this or that than somebody from anywhere saying bla bla this is bad,” he added.

Ghana switch attention to World Cup qualifiers

After failing to claim one of the tickets to the Africa Cup of Nations, the team has started preparing for the return of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Addo, the coach, will use the game against Niger as an opportunity to test new players in the squad.

Several new players received late call-ups following the withdrawal of 12 first-team players, as reported by GNA.

