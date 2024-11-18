Otto Addo runs to the pitch to celebrate with Ghana striker after debut goal
Ghana coach Otto Addo couldn't contain his excitement as he sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with Jerry Afriyie after the young striker netted his debut goal against Niger.
In their final AFCON 2025 qualifier, a depleted Black Stars squad hosted Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The visitors took an early lead through Ousseini Badamassi, but Ghana fought back in the second half to level the score briefly before ultimately losing 2-1.
Young striker Afriyie scored Ghana's lone goal with a composed finish off a brilliant low cross from Ernest Nuamah, who skillfully outpaced his marker on the right wing.
As the U-20 youth forward celebrated with his teammates, Addo left his technical area to join them on the pitch, personally congratulating the young striker for his milestone goal.
Despite his effort, the Black Stars conceded late after Oumar Sako headed home to hand the visitors victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The coach’s passionate reaction sparked a wave of responses on social media, with fans sharing their surprise and amusement at his animated display of support.
