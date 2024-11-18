Otto Addo Involved in Heated Discussion With Journalist After Ghana Lost to Niger: Video
Ghana head coach Otto Addo found himself in a tense exchange with a sports journalist following the Black Stars’ shocking defeat to Niger, which officially ended their 2025 AFCON qualification hopes on Monday, November 18.
The 49-year-old coach faced intense scrutiny after what has been labelled as one of the most dismal periods in Ghanaian football history.
Ghana's AFCON shambles ends on embarrasing note
Under Addo’s watch, Ghana endured six qualification matches without a single victory, suffering three defeats, two of which were at home—a performance that has left fans and analysts questioning the team’s direction.
The Black Stars, who once dominated African football, failed to reach AFCON 2025 in Morocco, a stark reminder of their ongoing struggles.
Niger stun Ghana in Accra
Hoping to end their AFCON qualifiers on a positive note, the Black Stars faced Niger with aspirations of salvaging some pride.
However, they fell short once more, with Ousseini Badamassi and Oumar Sako scoring for the Menas.
Jerry Afriyie’s goal in the 67th minute was a mere consolation as Ghana succumbed to yet another painful loss.
The defeat underscored a lacklustre campaign for the four-time African champions, who will now focus on World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.
Otto Addo involved in heated discussion
After the match, emotions ran high during the mandatory press conference.
Addo, previously a scout for Borussia Dortmund, got into a heated exchange with one journalist, culminating in a tense moment that saw security step in to diffuse the situation.
This incident further illustrated the mounting frustrations surrounding the Black Stars’ recent performances and the challenging road ahead.
