Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham in their league opener against Aston Villa

The Black Stars midfielder was the Hammers' brightest spot in the defeat to Aston Villa at the Olympic Stadium

Kudus' moment of brilliance in the game against Villa drew reaction from fans watching the game

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus set the internet ablaze with a lovely piece of skill during West Ham United's league opener against Aston Villa at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Hammers suffered defeat in their opening game of the season at home after Jhon Duran scored late to secure all three points for the visitors.

Aston Villa got off to a bright start after summer signing Amadou Onana opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, connecting to a Youri Tielemans assist.

Mohammed Kudus takes on Matty Cash of Aston Villa in West Ham's Premier League opener. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, the host levelled before half-time through Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta before Duran netted with ten minutes left.

Meanwhile, during the game, Kudus almost made a goal contribution after spotting Tomas Soucek with a clever little piece of skill.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus produced a 'rabona' cross for the Czech forward, who failed to convert from close range.

Fans react to Kudus' skill

@_owurakuampofo posted:

This rabona pass from Mohammed Kudus deserved a goal

@kwamz_h added:

watching this Kudus dribbling sesh , just need a goal and it would be complete

@JayVtid wrote:

Only praise I will give West Ham is that Kudus is an absolute menace. He's the only one I'd happily take from their squad.

@ollieuniverse_ posted:

Kudus is going to be special.... need him at united next summer

@karimmcfc wrote:

Ten Hairs signed all the players that he coached at Ajax and decided Kudus isn’t good enough to fit in his team

@avfc__s added:

Kudus is crazy btw, everytime he was on that ball, I was ready to end it all

Eight Ghana players in the EPL

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and seven Ghana players will be involved in the English Premier League this season.

Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles under Spanish manager Pep Guardiola while Arsenal have been close in the last two seasons, with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey playing a huge role.

The last time a club other than Manchester City won the league in the last seven years was in the 2019/20 season when Liverpool secured the title.

Source: YEN.com.gh