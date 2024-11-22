Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano is set to replace Tata Martino as new Inter Miami manager

In just over a year and a half, Martino led Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy and the 2024 Supporters' Shield

The former FC Barcelona coach also set the league record for most points recorded in a single season in the 2024 campaign

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano is on the verge of becoming Inter Miami's new head coach, with contract talks nearing completion.

The former Argentina star will step down as manager of Argentina's youth team to lead Inter Miami in the 2025 campaign, replacing Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who departed after 18 months citing personal reasons.

Inter Miami began their managerial search on November 16, shortly after co-owner Jorge Mas and football operations president Raúl Sanllehí were informed of Martino's decision, per ESPN.

Before finalising their choice, Mas sought input from Lionel Messi, who shares a storied history with Mascherano.

Martino’s tenure at Inter Miami, which began in the summer of 2023, coincided with Lionel Messi’s arrival, per Goal.

Together, they forged an immediate impact, clinching the club's inaugural trophy - the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Argentine tactician also guided the Herons to a record-breaking MLS points tally during the 2024 regular season and secured the prestigious Supporters' Shield.

What's next for Mascherano?

Mascherano and Messi spent eight successful seasons together at Barcelona, winning two UEFA Champions League titles (2011 and 2015) and five La Liga trophies.

They also represented Argentina on the international stage, solidifying a strong bond.

Most recently, Mascherano guided Argentina’s U23 team to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics in August, further showcasing his coaching credentials.

His appointment marks a reunion with Messi, as the duo aim to build on Inter Miami’s growing ambitions.

Messi's reaction after MLS Cup exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Lionel Messi’s reaction to Inter Miami’s unexpected exit from the MLS Cup.

Despite entering the playoffs as strong favourites, Miami bowed out in the opening round.

Messi, ever the sportsman, accepted the defeat with grace, emphasising the team’s progress this season and expressing hope for brighter days ahead.

