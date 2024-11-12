Lionel Messi has broken his silence following Inter Miami's shock elimination from the MLS Cup

Messi's Miami were the overwhelming favourites going into the MLS playoffs but exited at the first time of asking

He will now turn his attention to international football with Argentina after the disappointment with the Herons

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami entered the MLS playoffs with high expectations, particularly when they faced Atlanta United as their first-round opponent.

Having clinched the Supporters' Shield with a league-best 74 points, Miami was widely seen as the favourite to advance comfortably.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami crashed out of the MLS Cup playoffs after losing to Atlanta in a best-of-three series. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

How Atlanta United ended Messi's MLS Cup dreams

After Messi's side claimed a 2-1 win in the first game of the best-of-three series in South Florida, it seemed almost certain they would secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Many saw the upcoming second game as a formality, expecting Messi’s influence to continue powering Miami toward the MLS Cup.

However, Atlanta upset these plans by forcing a decisive third match back in Miami, talkSPORT reports.

Despite Matias Rosas's goal in the 17th minute giving the Herons an early lead, Atlanta roared back.

Jamal Thiare struck twice in quick succession, flipping the game on its head.

Messi later equalised, raising hopes of a comeback, but Bartosz Slisz found the net in the 76th minute to dash Miami's ambitions and end their postseason dream.

The loss left Miami stunned, prematurely ending Messi’s highly anticipated playoff run with Inter Miami.

The result shocked fans and analysts alike, with some calling it one of the most unexpected upsets in MLS playoff history.

Messi speaks after MLS Cup heartbreak

Yet, Messi remained gracious in defeat, reflecting on the season’s growth while looking ahead with optimism.

He wrote on Instagram, “A season in which we continued to grow as a club has come to an end, and although we achieved some objectives, we wanted more.

"Thanks to all the people who accompanied and supported us. Now we are going to prepare to come back stronger next year.”

According to Transfermarkt, Messi, despite managing injury issues, contributed an impressive 20 goals and 10 assists across 19 regular-season matches, underscoring his transformative impact.

Messi still hungry for trophies

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Lionel Messi remains motivated to pursue more titles despite his already impressive trophy collection.

Reflecting on his career, the Argentine legend emphasised that his passion for football and his physical fitness are as strong as ever, fueling his drive for future achievements.

The money Messi's Miami will miss after MLS Cup exit

YEN.com.gh also detailed the prize money awarded at various stages of the MLS playoffs following Lionel Messi’s season-ending match.

Messi's side, Inter Miami, earned $20,000 for reaching the first round.

Advancing to the semi-finals raises the prize to $47,500, and teams reaching the Conference finals receive $100,000.

In the MLS Cup final, the runner-up secures $150,000, while the champion takes home $300,000.

