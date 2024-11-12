Man City's Rodri has given a bold explanation of why he deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

The 28-year-old claimed the most coveted award in football after an impressive season with club and country

Many believe the Real Madrid winger was unfairly overlooked, but Rodri has justified why he merited the gong

Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, simply known as Rodri, recently shared the qualities he believes set him apart as the world’s best player.

The Manchester City midfield anchor capped off an almost flawless season by claiming football’s highest individual accolade at a glittering ceremony in Paris.

Rodri has revealed why he believes he is the rightful winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award.

Rodri beats Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

His remarkable season included a fourth consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola and a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphant European Championship run, which cemented his candidacy for the Ballon d’Or, per 90Min.

Despite Rodri’s impressive achievements, some within the football community argued that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. deserved the honour.

Vinicius had an extraordinary season himself, helping Madrid secure both La Liga and the Champions League titles.

Los Blancos' dissatisfaction with the Ballon d'Or outcome even led to a boycott of the ceremony once it became clear Vinicius would not receive the prize.

Rodri explains why he deserves the Ballon d'Or

Reflecting on his win, Rodri explained what he believed distinguished his performances.

“I think I won the Ballon d'Or because I’ve been consistent. It’s the most difficult skill in football,” he shared with Cope, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

He added, “I think I’ve been the most regular player in the world this year, yes.”

Rodri aims another jab at Vinicius

In a related report by YEN.com.gh, Rodri appeared to take a subtle jab at Vinicius Junior just weeks after surpassing him to win the Golden Ball.

When asked who could reach the legendary heights of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Spanish midfielder notably omitted Vinicius from his response.

This leaves the debate open over who will succeed Ronaldo and Messi as the greatest in football history.

Rodri downplays Vinicus as a top contender

YEN.com.gh further highlighted Rodri’s remarks on the Ballon d'Or outcome involving Real Madrid, where he downplayed Vinicius Junior’s claim as a top contender.

Rodri suggested that his Spain teammate Dani Carvajal had a more compelling case for the award than Vinicius.

