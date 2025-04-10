Kwame Lighter, the Kumasi-based phone repair technician who went viral recently on social media for his phone repair skills, received VIP treatment after he visited Sam George

The young man was escorted with an umbrella to a luxurious Toyota SUV as the rains pounded, leading to an outpouring of appreciation from Ghanaians happy to see him being treated right

Lighter could not stop smiling as he made himself comfortable in the back seat of the new vehicle

Popular Kumasi-based phone repair specialist Kwame Lighter received VIP treatment after he visited Sam George's office.

The young man had gone viral for his phone repair skills. Lighter left a lasting impression on Ghanaians after posting a video of himself repairing a faulty iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the video, Lighter demonstrated his ability to fix a charging issue that had stumped other technicians. The customer had previously sought help from others, but none had succeeded in repairing the device.

Lighter’s skill and clear explanation of the process quickly caught the attention of many Ghanaians, leading to the video racking up thousands of views on TikTok.

Following his newfound fame, Lighter visited Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo Prampram. The MP welcomed Lighter with special treatment.

After his visit, the young man was escorted with an umbrella to a luxurious Toyota Prado as rain fell. Lighter, who was visibly excited, was escorted to the back seat of the car, still wrapped in plastic. The treatment he received in Accra brought many people happiness.

Reactions to Lighter visiting Sam George's office

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mawuli A.D Imhotep said:

"Small boy with a big God. I dey feel this guy rough."

God_deypaa wrote:

"God bless you, honourable. There's always someone God uses to bless others. I pray everyone here meets their help soon."

Vanmay said:

"27 years, he handsome paaa. I know one who also works at Maereks line."

Lux Ex Eli commented:

"Smart move from the NDC, this genius has lots of knowledge, he can impact the guys on the street."

Desmond ~Boateng said:

"The man was even surprised ..Dean na Nyame ntumi ny3😂🙏"

Kwame Ages commented:

"NDC talent hunt. This is amazing I am impressed."

BUGRI said:

"Way through which God uplifts men are strange."

Qweku Trica commented:

"I know him way back at Yamoransa." '

Theresah Mensah said:

"But bro, you have really walked with Lighter for long ooo. Wow From ksts ooo."

Berka Prince said:

"Indeed, God is the lifter of men. God is here."

Oheneba Jude becomes new Edziban host

Another viral sensation, Oheneba Jude, has also attained a huge milestone as he becomes the new host of the famous Edziban show on Onua TV.

YEN.com.gh reported that the TikTok star was set to take over from veteran media personality Kwame Dzokoto. The content creator was able to land the job after being referred by actresses and hosts Nana Ama McBrown and Naa Ashorkor.

Oheneba Jude rose to fame because of his love for food and his hilarious mukbang videos on TikTok.

