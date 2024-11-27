English giants Manchester City drew 3-3 with Dutch club Feyenoord despite taking a three-goal lead on Tuesday night at the Etihad

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was left incredibly frustrated with the performance, as he was spotted with scratches visible across his face

The Citizens travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Premier League leaders Liverpool as they chase their first win in six games

Pep Guardiola joked that he wanted to harm himself after Manchester City squandered a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord, extending their winless streak to six games across all competitions.

The Premier League champions seemed poised for a comfortable victory after going 3-0 up against Feyenoord and maintaining control with just 15 minutes left.

Erling Haaland struck twice, bookending Ilkay Gundogan's deflected volley, as City appeared ready to snap their five-game losing streak in style.

However, an error by Josko Gvardiol allowed Anis Hadj Moussa to break through and score, sparking Feyenoord’s comeback. Santiago Gimenez then narrowed the gap to one goal moments later.

The drama escalated when Ederson charged out recklessly, missing both the ball and Igor Paixao.

Paixao capitalised, crossing for Slovakian defender David Hancko, who headed in the equaliser, per talkSPORT.

Guardiola Addresses Visible Cuts and Scratches on His Face

Guardiola raised eyebrows with a noticeable cut on his nose, which he admitted felt even more painful after his team’s performance.

During the post-match press conference, journalists questioned him about the scratches visible across his face. Explaining the injury, Guardiola said via TNT Sports:

"With my finger, my nail, here [motioning down his nose]."

The Manchester City manager's frustration was evident as he concluded the session with a stark remark:

"I want to harm myself," before leaving the room.

After Feyenoord's first goal, Guardiola sat with his head in his hands for an extended period, visibly distressed despite his team still being in control.

His concerns were soon justified, as Feyenoord’s quick-fire double moments later saw City squander their lead in an almost comical fashion.

