Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has lamented over Ghana's failure to beat Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars are set to miss the tournament in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday

Ghana will next face Angola in Luanda before hosting Niger in the final two matches of Group F in November

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has criticised the performance of the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time African champions slipped to another defeat, which has all but almost ended their chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

A loss to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2025, keeps Ghana third in Group F with two matches remaining. Angola has already picked one of the slots in the group and Sudan needs just a point from the last two matches.

Agyemang Badu, a member of the team that reached the final of the competition in 2010, says he is tired with the deep slump of Ghana football.

"The national team is in a slump; we don't need to massage anything anymore," he told Onua FM, as quoted by Pulse.

"I am tired, personally, I am tired. At this point, we have to be humble and go back. There's nothing going on, from the local league to the youth and women's teams. Even controlling a ball is difficult," he added.

Ghana set to miss first AFCON in 20 years

With Ghana's position on the table, it is likely the Black Stars might not qualify for the continental championship in Morocco.

It will be the first time in 20 years that Ghana has not been at the tournament. The four-time champions failed to qualify for AFCON 2004, but have since been present from 2006.

The Black Stars have to win their remaining games and hope Sudan loses both to be able to secure a place in Morocco, per ESPN.

Sudan dent Ghana's AFCON hopes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

