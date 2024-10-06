Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was carried off on a stretcher in visible pain following their 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

While Los Blancos extended their unbeaten La Liga streak with the win, post-match attention shifted quickly to Carvajal’s injury.

Dani Carvajal was stretchered off in agony at the end of their 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Source: Getty Images

The experienced full-back went down in stoppage time after a collision with Yeremy Pino, sparking immediate concern.

Footage from the stadium captured the moment Carvajal realised the severity of his injury, his distress evident as teammates and medical staff rushed to his side.

Lucas Vazquez was seen offering comfort as Carvajal, visibly emotional, was taken off the Santiago Bernabeu field on a stretcher.

Carvajal rushed to hospital

According to Tribuna, Carvajal was taken from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to a nearby hospital in an ambulance after suffering the injury.

The right-back was stretchered off the pitch and promptly loaded into the ambulance, sparking concerns among fans and teammates.

Initial reports suggest Carvajal will miss Spain’s upcoming matches, though the full extent of his knee injury is not yet clear.

The 32-year-old's absence could be lengthy, with further updates expected in the coming days.

Vinicius 'destroys' Villarreal defender with insane skill

In the same match, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior dazzled fans with a stunning display of skill, leaving two Villarreal players in his wake with a brilliant move.

The speedy winger wasted no time in wowing the Bernabeu crowd, executing a breathtaking dribble during their recent encounter with the Yellow Submarines.

Valverde scores goal-of-the-season contender

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's Fede Valverde scored a scorching goal to put his side into an early lead against Villarreal

The 26-year-old's strike against the Yellow Submarines was his arsecond of the 2024/25 season

He has been an ever-present member of the Los Blancos side, featuring in all games so far

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh