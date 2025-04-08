Diminutive Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle got many people talking when he wooed Nigerian model Sandra Benede during an Instagram Live video

In the Instagram Live video, he spoke about how much he loved her and how she made him very happy

Many people called Shatta Bandle a cheater considering the fact that he was still married to a beautiful lady with whom he has two children with

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle caused a stir on social media when he shared a video of his interaction with curvy Nigerian socialite and model Sandra Benede.

Shatta Bandle woos Nigerian model Sandra Benede on Instagram Live.

Shatta Bandle woos Sandra Benede

Shatta Bandle shared a video snippet of his Instagram Live interaction with Sandra Benede, and in the video, he tried to woo the curvy model.

In the video, the diminutive socialite professed his love to her and noted that she made him happy.

"I don't need any woman apart from you. You make me happy," he told her in the Instagram Live video.

In response, Sandra told Shatta Bandle that he also made her happy, as she blushed in the video.

On the same Instagram Live, Sandra flaunted her bosoms and to resist the temptation, the diminutive socialite noted that he was married to a beautiful woman.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Shatta Bandle noted that he always had a great time with her and that he would help her reach her full potential. He also added that God did not put him in her life to let her down.

"If I rock with you... imma push you to reach your full potential. God didn’t put me in your life to let you drown in mediocrity."

Reactions to the Instagram Live video

Many people in the comment section were in disbelief that Shatta Bandle was mesmerising Sandra Benede with sweet words during their Instagram Live interaction.

People in the comment section opined that the diminutive socialite was cheating on his wife, considering how he wooed the Nigerian model.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending Instagram Live video between Shatta Bandle and Sandra Benede:

bebecofx said:

"Shatta promise say na you write your caption 😂."

funny_mrjeff said:

"I thought Shatta Bandle was married? You’re cheating on your wife 😂😂😂."

_obourr said:

"Baba make wet by now see the way he melo 😂."

sure_x_nath said:

"Abeg enjoy yourself, life is too short 😂."

rahman25965 said:

"No be Sandra Benede be this? Abi na my eye😂."

awos_raymond said:

"Sandrabenede just dey mumu herself for everywhere."

Pictures of Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle looks fashionable in photos.

Shatta Bandle poses with a curvy lady

YEN.com.gh reported that popular social media personality Shatta Bandle stirred reactions online after sharing a hilarious photo on Instagram.

In the image, he was seen standing comfortably inside a ceramic basin beside a curvy lady, appearing taller than her.

The unexpected stunt amused many fans, with some jokingly questioning how the basin managed to hold his weight without breaking.

The post quickly went viral, sparking laughter and playful comments across social media platforms.

