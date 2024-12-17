Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has opened up on investing in football

The Ghanaian singer and rapper has a club in the Western Region, Team Move, which features in the Division Two

Kofi Kinaata had dreams of becoming a footballer but ended up pursuing music, a career he has thrived in

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has disclosed the reason behind his decision to invest in football.

The multiple award-winning rapper owns Team Move FC, a club based in Takoradi, the Western Region of Ghana.

Team Move has a U12, U15, U17 and a Division 2 side that competes in the national league.

Kofi Kinaata discloses the reason for investing in football. Photo: Twitter/ @KinaataGh.

Source: Twitter

Kofi Kinaata, known in real life as Martin King Arthur, was also a budding footballer before taking up music as his profession.

While he could not realise his football dreams, Kinaata wants to use the opportunity he has to ensure young footballers can dream.

"I have a football team because I used to play football. The team is Team Move FC," he told CNN.

"We have a U12, U15, U17 and the second division. So, there is a league they are playing. The aim is to have someone look after the players and push them wherever they have to go. Just organise them and, if possible, play in the Premier League and win the cup.

"I feel happy watching them because when we were playing we didn't have something like that. They look at me as their source of inspiration; I like that because it puts pressure on me and it makes me work hard, too. I am happy giving them hope."

Kinaata collaborates with Asamoah Gyan

The rapper, who can also sing, shot to prominence after appearing on a song by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Kinaata rapped on the hit record Ghana Girls, which table-toped several charts across the country in the 2010s.

Gyan urges Ghanaians to support Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to support incoming president John Dramani Mahama.

The legendary footballer congratulated Mahama and tasked Ghanaians to change their attitude in building a better country.

Meanwhile, Gyan is expected to host the maiden edition of the All Regional Games next year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh