West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award

The Ghana international becomes the fifth player from the West African nation to earn a nomination for the award

Kudus faces competition from top stars across the world including Garnacho of Manchester United

Mohammed Kudus became the latest Ghanaian player to be nominated for the Puskas Award.

The West Ham United star earned the nomination with his sensational solo strike against Freiburg in the Europa League last season.

Kudus weaved his way past several Freiburg players from his own half before slotting home with his weaker foot.

Michael Essien and Mohammed Kudus among five Ghanaians nominated for Puskas Award. Photo: Justin Setterfield/ Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The goal won him West Ham and the Europa League fans Goal of the Season.

He faces competition from top stars for the award, including Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

Yen.com.gh looks at the five Ghanaian players to ever be nominated for the Puskas Award.

Michael Essien vs Barcelona (2009)

Essien was the first Ghanaian to be nominated for the award. The Ghana international's volley in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona was selected for the Goal of the Year award. Essien powered home from the edge of the box to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu vs Ghana (2012)

Agyemang Badu was known for scoring belters during his career. One of those secured him a nomination for the Puskas Award in 2012. Badu netted a stunning volley in the final group game at AFCON 2012 against Guinea. The midfielder collected a pass from the right before powering it home.

Kevin-Prince Boateng vs Villareal (2017)

Boateng spent just a season with Las Palmas but left the club as a legend. The Ghana international scored ten La Liga goals during his time with the club but his acrobatic kick goal against Villareal will linger on the minds of the fans forever. The strike earned him a Puskas Award nomination in 2017.

Sandra Owusu Ansah vs Supreme Ladies (2021)

The only female on the list is former Ghana Black Princesses star Sandra Owusu Ansah. The Ghanaian women's national team player scored a fantastic goal from 40 yards in a game between Kumasi Sports Ladies and Supreme Ladies in 2021. His strike did not go unnoticed as FIFA nominated her for the top award.

