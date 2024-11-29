Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has bagged a nomination for the Goal of the Year award

The West Ham United star scored a fantastic solo goal in the Europa League against Freiburg last season

Kudus will face competition from several top stars including Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for the 2024 FIFA Awards.

The Black Stars and West Ham United player will compete for the Puskas Award, which is presented to the best goal of the year.

Kudus earned the nomination with his superb solo goal in the Europa League against Freiburg last season.

The 24-year-old blistered his way past several Freiburg players after picking the ball from his own half to convert with his weaker foot.

In a list shared on social media, Kudus will compete for the award with Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and Paul Onauchu of Nigeria.

Others in contention for the award are Denis Omedi of Uganda, Qatar's Hassan Al Haydos, Inter Milan's Federico DiMarco, Terry Antonis of Australia, Walter Bou of Argentina, Michaell Chirinos of Honduras and Hull City's Jaden Philogene.

Kudus has won goal of the season before

Kudus won West Ham United's goal of the season and the fan's goal of the season in the Europa League with his strike against Freiburg.

Kudus is currently serving a five-game suspension in England, which has kept him out of action since October 19, as reported by the BBC.

Good conclusion to the year for Kudus

Having been through a tough couple of weeks, the news of his Puskas nomination is a huge boost for the Ghana international.

The 24-year-old has one more game to serve on the sidelines. He also missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations qualification with Ghana after the Black Stars finished bottom of their group.

Kudus is expected to return to action in December when West Ham takes on Leicester City.

Kudus misses penalty in Niger defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham star Mohammed Kudus missed a last-gasp penalty as the Black Stars lost to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Oumar Sako netted in injury time to give the away team a 2-1 lead, but Ghana had the chance to salvage a point with the last kick of the game.

Kudus' left-footed drive was punched away by the Niger goalkeeper as the minnows left Accra with a huge win.

