Morocco is the centre of attraction this evening following the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in the North African nation later this year.

Several African legends thronged to Rabat to witness the event as the continent prepares ahead of the biggest sporting event in December.

African legends show up in style ahead of the AFCON 2025 draw.

Source: Twitter

While Ghana failed to qualify, several top countries including Senegal and champions Ivory Coast are making a return to the competition.

In a video shared on social media, the former players were spotted in beautiful African prints with others wearing suits.

The draw will, however, pitch 24 countries in six groups of four nations each.

Ghana's neighbours Ivory Coast hosted and won the last edition, which has been widely regarded as the best AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament after losing three matches and drew three in the qualifiers. It is the first time the West Africans will miss the tournament in 20 years.

However, Ghana will be represented by Kwesi Appiah, who is the coach of the Sudanese national football team. Appiah is backed by Ghanaian technical stuff.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will switch their attention to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

