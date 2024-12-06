Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the MVP of the MLS season after a stellar form for Inter Miami again

Messi, who recorded an impressive 36 goal contributions in just 19 games, bested Cucho Hernandez and Evander

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led Inter Miami to Supporters' Shield, single-season MLS points record

Lionel Messi has been named the Landon Donovan MVP for his stellar performances in the MLS, despite missing 62 days of action for Inter Miami during the season.

The Argentine superstar played a pivotal role in guiding Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and securing their first-ever Supporters' Shield title.

The 37-year-old finished as the joint-second highest scorer in the regular season with 20 goals, tying with Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC and teammate Luis Suárez.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner provided 16 assists in just 19 league appearances, showcasing his remarkable impact on the pitch.

Messi missed nearly half of Miami's matches, including a 62-day absence while representing Argentina in the Copa América and recovering from an injury sustained during the tournament’s final.

Despite his limited appearances, the ex-Barcelona star's influence was undeniable, earning him MLS's most prestigious individual accolade.

How Messi won the award

As announced by MLS on Friday, Lionel Messi clinched the 2024 Landon Donovan MVP award with 38.43% of the vote, securing a decisive majority.

Cucho Hernandez of Columbus Crew finished second with 33.70%, while Portland Timbers' Evander took third place with 9.24%.

Former Premier League striker Christian Benteke, representing D.C. United, garnered 7.10% of the vote, and Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez rounded out the top five with 2.71%.

Messi becomes the latest Argentine to win the MVP award, joining the ranks of Christian Gómez, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Diego Valeri, and Luciano Acosta. He is also the first player in Inter Miami's history to receive the honour since the club’s MLS debut in 2020.

How Landon Donovan MVP award works

The Landon Donovan MVP award, named in honour of the Los Angeles Galaxy's record scorer in 2015, is determined by votes from players, the media, and clubs.

Messi's recognition shows his continued excellence and ability to dominate even in a shortened campaign.

