But that was not enough for Stefano Pioli side as Al-Ittihad won 2-1 against Al-Nassr, with Karim Benzema scoring

Ronaldo's side trails by 11 points at the top after Bergwijn's injury-time winner at King Abdullah Sport City

Cristiano Ronaldo brought back his iconic ‘calma’ celebration after scoring for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ittihad on Friday night.

Despite his efforts, the match ended in a 2-1 defeat for Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City.

Following a goalless first half, Al-Ittihad broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Karim Benzema, who finished a quick counterattack with a left-footed strike assisted by Muhannad Al-Shanqiti.

Ronaldo scores, hits 'calma' celebration

Just two minutes later, Ronaldo equalised for Al-Nassr with a right-footed shot set up by Ângelo.

The Portuguese superstar then celebrated by performing his legendary ‘calma’ gesture, motioning for the crowd to settle down—a celebration first made famous during Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in La Liga on April 21, 2012.

In that El Clasico at Camp Nou, Ronaldo silenced the Catalan fans after scoring the winner in the 72nd minute by gesturing for calm and pointing to his chest.

Al-Ittihad, however, had the last word in Friday's game, with Steven Bergwijn scoring the decisive goal in injury time, assisted by Mario Mitaj.

Ronaldo's stats this campaign

Ronaldo’s equalizer marked his 16th goal for Al-Nassr this season, further cementing his impact in the Saudi Pro League.

The 39-year-old has also provided three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Knights of Najd in the ongoing campaign, demonstrating his continued excellence on the pitch.

