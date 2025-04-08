Benjamin Asare was sighted engaging in a clean-up exercise at a beach front in Korle Gonno, a suburb of Accra

The 32-year-old's humble gesture has since gone viral, with many praising him for his down-to-earth character

Meanwhile, after he was seen patronising a public transport, a journalist promised to purchase a car for him

He may be the Black Stars' undisputed number one between the posts, but Benjamin Asare is proving that leadership goes beyond matchday performances.

In a video circulating on social media, the Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was captured participating in a clean-up exercise at Valley Beach, a spot in Korle Gonno where he frequently trains.

Black Stars No.1 Benjamin Asare showed his humble side as he engaged in a clean-up exercise at a beach front in Accra.

Source: Twitter

Asare shows humble side, cleans beach front

Dressed in casual attire, the 32-year-old was seen raking garbage along the shoreline, setting aside his status as Ghana’s top goalkeeper to tackle one of the most ordinary civic duties.

Despite having several young men around, Asare didn’t delegate the task.

Instead, he 'rolled up his sleeves' and personally got involved, clearing the trash that had accumulated after the recent rains.

The scene struck a chord with fans who admired his grounded nature and sense of responsibility.

According to those familiar with the area, Valley Beach serves as Asare’s preferred training ground, making his involvement all the more meaningful.

Rather than ignore the deteriorating state of the beachfront, the former Great Olympics man chose action over apathy.

Fans praise Asare for his humility

Online reactions poured in, applauding his humility and proactive mindset:

@FAgbodeka saluted the efforts of the Black Stars No.1:

“That’s commendable! Love to see public figures leading by example. Big respect to him!”

@blaqlegend_gh praised Asare:

“He is very humble. We live in the same community.”

@r_Narh stated:

“That's his training spot he's been using for years. So much garbage comes ashore when it rains, so he's clearing the place.”

@RichEstimate summed up:

“Good.”

Benajmin Asare's commanding presence in goal

Back on the pitch, Asare's impact has been just as noteworthy.

His recent return to Hearts of Oak’s starting lineup was marked by a crucial performance that helped the Phobians edge Medeama SC 1-0, per Africa TopSports.

His clean sheet proved vital in securing all three points as the season edges closer to its climax.

Asare’s consistency has become a talking point among local football analysts.

Ghana Premier League expert Mohammed Shaban noted that the experienced shot-stopper has registered eight clean sheets in his last nine outings across both club and international fixtures.

With the national team, he played a key role in Ghana’s emphatic victories over Chad and Madagascar during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Those displays have not only solidified his position in the team but have also endeared him to a wider base of Ghanaians.

Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has kept 13 clean sheets in 20 Ghana Premier League matches for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Source: Twitter

What's next for Benjamin Asare?

As the domestic league intensifies, Asare will once again be counted on when Hearts of Oak travel to face Vision FC on April 13, per Sofascore.

With his recent form, both fans and teammates will look to him for the calm assurance and shot-stopping prowess that have defined his standout season.

Benjamin Asare to receive car gift

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh revealed that a well-known Ghanaian journalist has pledged to present Benjamin Asare with a car.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper earned widespread praise after it emerged he still relied on public transport, even after featuring for the Black Stars.

