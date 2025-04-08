TikToker Ama Official has announced the passing of the man who fostered her and took care of her all her life

The content creator has beseeched his online community for their emotional support as she prepares to pay her last respects

Videos of Ama Official recounting the deceased's impact on her life left many netizens emotional

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Ama Official has lost her guardian whom she affectionately calls her daddy.

The viral sensation announced the sad news on TikTok garnering significant traction on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial content creator was seen in a vehicle with the frail old man who many thought was her grandfather.

According to Ama Official, she has known the deceased man to be her daddy all her life. She claimed that her biological father abandoned her at an early age.

In another video, Ama Official was captured goofing by her daddy while the old man enjoyed a nap.

The profound moments shared between Ama Official and her dad left the content creator wailing uncontrollably.

Netizens react to Ama Official's loss

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ama Official's loss.

Cocomor hair booster wrote:

"Nnie Wei deɛ celebraties ayie oooo, ayie yi si wonaso😔, Ama kafra w’ate😔🙏."

1.🪫 said:

"Oh God this girl is going through a lot sorry Ama😭."

Dinewithhajia🥗🍱(OBUASI) commented:

"Aww he was once my headmaster 💔💔."

Cc ❤️🦋💎 shared:

"Mr Blay forever in our hearts 😭😭 rest easy u played a good role."

Cilla🦋Brown added:

"The same way I’ve been praying everyday in my head ,so my grandma lives long small else I won’t be able to take oooo😭😭😭dhe never made us look like orphans,God keep this woman for me small 😭😭🙏."

Akonoba and others mourn with Osanju

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok sensation Osanju had lost his mother Veronica Frimpong, affectionately known as Amonu.

Amonu who was a key feature in the content creator's viral moments online died at a hospital in January 2025.

Osanju colleagues, Akonoba and Oheneba Jude were among several content creators who joined him to mourn Amonu's passing.

