Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was very selfish during his time at Real Madrid

Ronaldo, a former Manchester United star, played 21 games alongside Van der Vaart at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Portugal captain is known for his electrifying pace, technical brilliance, and goal-scoring prowess

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling him as highly selfish during their time together at the club.

Van der Vaart, who spent a season playing alongside Ronaldo at Los Blancos, disclosed that the Portuguese forward was visibly unhappy if the team won but he didn’t score.

Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was very selfish during his time at Real Madrid. Photo: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

However, if Ronaldo netted a brace, he seemed content even if the team suffered a defeat.

Speaking on talkSPORT's The Line-Up show, the Dutchman addressed whether Ronaldo was solely playing for himself.

He dismissed the notion, explaining that scoring goals was crucial for Ronaldo—much like it was for another former Real Madrid star, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He said: Ronaldo was so unbelievably selfish, if we won 6-0 and he did not score, he was not happy. When we lose but he scored twice, it'd be alright! It was just that he needs to score.

"It was the same with Ruud van Nistelrooy, I had so many chats with him and it was so interesting because he was always like 'I need my goals! I need my goals!"

Will Ronaldo play with his son?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ronaldo is open to the idea of playing professional football with his son, Cristiano Jr, before he retires from active football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hopes to emulate NBA legend, Lebron James who shared a court with his son Bronny James last month for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ronaldo bags a brace

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ronaldo is pushing to hit the landmark 1000 career goals after netting a brace in Al Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League game against Damac.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in the 17th minute from the penalty spot before securing the victory in the 79th minute for Al-Nassr.

Source: YEN.com.gh