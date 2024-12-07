Since his long-awaited dream summer move to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has struggled to find his footing

Footage of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo speaking about the challenges of joining Madrid has recently resurfaced

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went through the same pressure Mbappe is now feeling at Real Madrid

Old footage of Cristiano Ronaldo speaking on Kylian Mbappé and the pressures of playing for Real Madrid has gone viral, coinciding with the French forward’s recent struggles at the Spanish club.

Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid in a high-profile summer move, has faced mounting criticism after missing back-to-back penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.

His lack of form in front of goal has drawn scrutiny from fans and pundits, raising questions about his fit in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Ronaldo warns Mbappe

In the resurfaced clip shared on social media, Ronaldo, speaking to Rio Ferdinand, offered a pointed warning about the challenges of playing at Madrid.

“Let’s see if his head is clear and good, and if he can deal with the pressure because Real Madrid is not PSG,” Ronaldo said.

“I think Madrid will be strong with Mbappé, but I don’t know if they’ll be better than last season. Let’s see.”

Mbappe's concerning form

Ronaldo, the club’s all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances, knows the expectations at Madrid better than most.

His words seem prophetic as Mbappé’s performances struggle to meet the high demands of Los Blancos’ faithful.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid slipped further in the La Liga title race, losing 2-1 to Athletic Bilbao, per Eurosport.

Mbappé, playing on the left in Vinícius Júnior’s absence, was contained by defenders and endured another nightmare showing.

He missed another penalty, comfortably saved by Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, and squandered a golden opportunity set up by Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe unhappy as Real Madrid dream turns out sour

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappé’s highly anticipated move to Real Madrid has not matched the dream he once envisioned.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has struggled to find his form and seems visibly frustrated as he faces a tough start to his career with the Spanish giants.

