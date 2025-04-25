Diana Asamoah returned to a movie set for the first time after tying the knot with her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa

The actress shared videos of herself shooting a project with Kumawood actors like Sylvester Agyapong, Kala Kumasi and others

Fans thronged to the comment section of Diana Asamoah's video to inquire about Opoku Bilson's whereabouts after spotting his absence on set

Popular Ghanaian actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah has returned to a movie set for the first time after tying the knot with her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa.

The actress took to her official TikTok page to announce that she was back to shooting projects after becoming a newlywed.

Diana Asamoah shared videos of herself beaming with excitement as she and some notable Kumawood actors, including Sylvester Agyapong and Kala Kumasi, prepared to film a new project at an undisclosed location.

The skitmaker, looking beautiful without makeup, sat on a wooden bench under a mango tree, recorded herself with the actors, and watched on as their colleagues shot their scenes along with the movie producers and directors.

In another video, Diana Asamoah was spotted with her head on fellow skitmaker and close friend of the late actor C Confion, Naamuney's lap. The pair engaged in a friendly conversation with controversial film director Bobo.

The actress got Naamuney bursting into laughter as she proclaimed him her new "sugar baby."

The video of Diana Asamoah on the movie set garnered reactions from fans who inquired about the whereabouts of her frequent co-star, Opoku Bilson, after noticing his absence on the movie set.

Diana and Opoku have gained prominence in the entertainment industry since 2024 after featuring in multiple comic skits. The pair established themselves as an on-screen couple, with Diana always acknowledged as Bilson's "sugar mummy" in their projects.

The two actors' chemistry and close relationship led to rumours about them being involved in a secret affair in real life, with Diana Asamoah occasionally adding fuel to the rumours by claiming that she and her colleague were truly dating.

After several months of speculation, Opoku Bilson finally shut down the relationship rumours, stating that he and Diana Asamoah were nothing more than close friends and that they had never been romantically linked.

Diana Asamoah recently married her sweetheart, Solomon Agyei Sefa, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Opoku Bilson and other notable Kumawood movie stars like Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Vanessa Nicole, Kwaku Manu, Papa Kumasi, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Opoku Bilson, Aboske, Company, and Awurama attended the plush ceremony.

Diana Asamoah's movie set return stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

tracykudiabor1 commented:

"Eiii babe, are you not coming back on set with Opoku? Miss the two of you guys better in court 🤣🤣🤣."

Ama levels said:

"Where is Opoku 🥰?"

Madam wrote:

"Where is Opoku?"

Diana shows off new car after marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah showed off an unregistered (DV plate) Honda Civic as she enjoyed life after marriage.

The actress beamed with excitement as she dumped some items in the car's boot before leaving a beautiful compound inside a big mansion.

The video of Diana Asamoah showing off the new car garnered hilarious reactions from her fans in the comment section.

