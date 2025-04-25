Mary, Kuami Eugene's former maid, has shared more details about her former job in an exclusive podcast hosted by GyeMyles Multimedia

In the interview, she trashed rumours about her having an amorous relationship with her former boss

Many people were not pleased with the interview, as they called on Kuami Eugene to file a lawsuit against her

Mary, the former maid of Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has resurfaced and shared more insights into her job as a maid for the musician.

Kuami Eugene's former maid Mary spills more on a podcast. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Kuami Eugene's maid speaks about her job

In an exclusive interview on the podcast hosted by GyeMyles Multimedia, Mary noted that she was never in an amorous relationship with the musician.

She explained that she took care of the Belinda crooner and that there were instances where Kuami Eugene would enter the shower and forget his towel, and she would have to send it to him.

Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, explained in the same interview that when such instances happened, nothing progressed further.

The host of the show probed her further to find out whether Mary, while working as a maid for Kuami Eugene, ever chanced on him without clothes.

Her attitude towards the host of the show took a left turn, and she noted that it was not necessary for her to come out to the public and answer such personal questions.

She explained that she would never lie on the former Lynx Entertainment signee since she would not get anything in return.

Reactions to Mary's interview

The theme in the comment section was defamation and a lawsuit. Many people were not happy that Mary appeared on the podcast to answer personal questions related to her former job as a maid for Kuami Eugene.

Many people called on Kuami Eugene to sue her for defamation, while others noted that a cease and desist letter would be the first step.'

Others also rained insults on her as they expressed their displeasure towards her and the things she said on the podcast.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Mary's interview on the podcast hosted by GyeMyles Multimedia:

SDB said:

"Kuami Eugene’s greatest mistake."

Monica Adjei said:

"So can’t Kuami sue this lady for defamation of character 😏😏😏she is doing too much."

Nathaniel Ntefuni said:

"Kuami biggest regret."

Ephya Nilsa said:

"Girl Wei wagyimi anaa Kuami Eugene's biggest regret smh."

Mary and her former boss, Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary, in pictures. Image Creidt: @kuamieugene

Kuami Eugene's former maid speaks about her salary

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene’s former housemaid, Mary, broke her silence in an exclusive interview, sharing details about her time working for the musician.

Mary said that during her first year of employment at the singer’s residence, she earned GH¢400 monthly. According to her, the salary and working conditions were far from ideal. She also claimed that after some time, she was dismissed from her job without any prior warning.

Her revelations in the controversial interview sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians debating the fairness of her salary and the manner of her dismissal. While some sympathised with Mary, others defended Kuami Eugene, stating that there may be more to the story.

