A Ghanaian man has been praised after visiting Suzzy Pinamang to make a donation towards her

He also called on the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to show a similar interest

Social media users who commented on the post have commended the young man for his generous gesture

A kind Ghanaian man has earned praise after he paid a visit to Suzzy Pinamang, an embattled Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School who suffered an injury to her eyes while in school.

Yiadom Boakye, who took to Facebook after his visit, called out the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service over what he described as the seeming silence on the matter.

A benevolent man calls for justice after visiting the injured SDA SHS shooting victim, Suzzy Pinamang.

“Today, I visited Suzzy Pinamang, the Adventist SHS student in Bantama who was tragically shot in the face by a fellow student while in the classroom. This is a devastating outcome for a young girl who simply showed up to learn. What is even more troubling is the seeming silence from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education."

The donor said their apparent inaction was 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable'.

"When a student is within the walls of a school, they are under the direct care and protection of our educational authorities. It is, therefore, deeply disheartening that in the face of such a tragic incident, these institutions are yet to demonstrate the leadership and responsibility we expect of them.”

He lamented that for a student to have been shot in a school by a fellow student, the silence of the relevant authorities in ensuring that the 16-year-old got the support she deserved was worrying.

He then stressed the need for Suzzy Pinamang to get justice and called on Ghanaians to add their voices to ensuring that the right thing gets done.

Yiadom Boakye then donated an undisclosed amount of money to the student.

“The government, state security, the Ministry of Education, and GES must step forward, take responsibility, and expedite support for Suzzy and her family in the interest of justice. This tragedy happened under their watch. And they cannot distance themselves from it.

"This is a moment that demands real leadership, not online theatrics. We call on the Ashanti Regional Entertainment Prefect and all relevant stakeholders in the region to rise above the noise and show genuine care, leadership, and advocacy. Let us not abandon Suzzy. Let us not abandon justice. Let us not abandon our responsibilities.”

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 400 likes and 100 comments.

Photos of the visit are below:

Reactions to Suzzy Pinamang's injury, man's donation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post commended the man for his visit.

Katakyie Ofosu Ernest Casty stated:

“YB doing a great job... God bless you, Katakyie.”

Hamza Sefwi Boako wrote:

“Well done Y.B. You are doing marvelously well. Keep on doing this.”

Suzzy Pinamang's mother slams school authorities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Suzy Pinamang cried over what happened to her daughter.

In an interview, she lamented that ever since the incident, the school officials had not visited the injured student.

She also chided the school authorities for their negligence and demanded justice and intervention in the matter.

