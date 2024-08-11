Real Madrid aim for glory in their season opener as they face Atalanta in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup final in Warsaw

Los Blancos are looking to surpass AC Milan and FC Barcelona to become the team with the most UEFA Super Cup trophies

Meanwhile, Luka Modrić and Dani Carvajal could become the players with the most UEFA Super Cup titles

Real Madrid are set to face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final after wrapping up their US pre-season tour.

This opening match of the season presents a prime chance for the Merengues to add another trophy to their storied collection.

A win would not only mark a strong start to the season but also allow coach Carlo Ancelotti to equal the legendary Miguel Muñoz's record of 14 titles with the club.

Real Madrid poised to make history

If the Spanish champions triumph in the UEFA Super Cup this Wednesday, they will make history as the team with the most victories in the competition, claiming their sixth title, per Madrid Universal.

Currently tied with FC Barcelona and AC Milan at five wins each, Real Madrid have the chance to surpass their eternal rivals and secure a record sixth trophy.

A victory would make Carlo Ancelotti the most successful coach in UEFA Super Cup history, surpassing Pep Guardiola, with whom he is currently tied at four wins each.

Kylian Mbappe to start from the bench?

Ancelotti will likely stick with the core of last season's Champions League-winning squad, suggesting that new signings like Endrick and Kylian Mbappé might not start.

His priority seems to be maintaining the stability of a proven lineup:

“You have to consider the players who won the Champions League,” Ancelotti recently stated.

With Toni Kroos and Nacho having departed this summer, Eder Militao is expected to step in for Nacho, while Luka Modrić, who has impressed on the US tour, is likely to take Kroos’s place

Meanwhile, according to Football Espana, Modrić and Carvajal could become the players with the most UEFA Super Cup titles.

