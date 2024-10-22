Less than five months after Real Madrid beat Dortmund in the 2023/24 UCL final, the two giants meet again this season

In anticipation of Tuesday’s blockbuster, the Bundesliga club opted not to hold their training session at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu

Head coach Nuri Sahin has finally explained why his side opted against the odd yet understandable tactic

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin has disclosed why his side opted to skip the customary pre-match training session at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of their Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

Traditionally, visiting teams hold at least one session at the host stadium before such high-stakes games.

Borussia Dortmund players stepped onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch ahead of their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid but chose not to train on the field. Photo by Alexandre Simoes.

Source: Getty Images

Dortmund 'refuse' to train at Santiago Bernabeu

In a surprising move, Sahin chose to break from tradition, with Dortmund staying at their own facilities in Germany to prepare.

According to a report from Diario AS, the Bundesliga giants decided to carry out their final training in Germany before boarding a flight to Madrid, only holding the usual pre-match press conference upon arrival.

This decision raised eyebrows, with speculation swirling around potential concerns over spying or strategic advantages.

Sahin explains why Dortmund 'refused' to train in Madrid

Nuri Sahin, however, dismissed any such theories, providing a straightforward explanation for his choice.

Addressing the media, he clarified, as quoted by Tribuna: "We have many away matches coming up in the next few weeks, and we want to make the most of our facilities.

"I've read about spies, but that's unrelated. Today, we have all the videos to analyse [games]. I just wanted to give them [the Borussia Dortmund players] a bit more time to spend at home."

Sahin's reasoning highlights a more practical approach.

"If you train after travelling, after two hours on the plane, it's different," the Dortmund boss explained.

"That's all there's to it. We've exchanged [videos of] games with Madrid; they've seen our matches, and we've seen theirs."

Dortmund's red-hot form

Dortmund's form this season backs up Sahin's confidence.

They currently sit at the top of their group in the new Champions League format, boasting two wins from two and a remarkable 10 goals scored.

Real Madrid beat Dortmund to UCL trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid secured their record 15th European championship after defeating Dortmund 2-0 in the 2023/24 Champions League final.

Dani Carvajal's header and Vinicius Junior's brilliant finish sealed the victory, giving coach Carlo Ancelotti his unprecedented fifth European Cup title.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh