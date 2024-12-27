Ghana international Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Leicester City teammates despite defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Foxes threw away their one-goal lead as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at the Anfield on Thursday.

Ayew showcased his striking prowess with a superb goal for Leicester City, but it was not enough to save his outfit from defeat as Liverpool staged a strong comeback to secure victory on home turf.

“We need to adjust better. We started the second half not too well because they were on top of us. We could’ve done better decisions as a team but we will learn from this key moment. Overall, I’m proud of the boys, I’m proud of the fighting spirit, the character and the mentality, if we keep on like this, we will be fine in the league” he said after the game.

Liverpool were handed an early scare in the much-anticipated clash after the former Crystal Palace star gave the Foxes the lead, just six minutes into the game.

Receiving a well-placed pass from Stephy Mavididi, the Ghanaian forward demonstrated remarkable composure, slotting the ball past Liverpool’s defense with a clinical finish.

Despite Ayew’s early strike, Liverpool responded with determination. Cody Gakpo equalized in the dying minutes of the first half, ensuring the teams went into the break on level terms.

However, Liverpool showcased determination in the second half of the game to clinch victory over their opponent.

England international Curtis Jones found the net, four minutes into the second half to put Liverpool in front before Egyptian star Mohammed Salah scored in the 82nd minute to cement the win for the Reds.

Jordan Ayew has been impressive since joining Leicester City from Crystal Palace in the summer. He has racked up five goals and provided an assist from 20 appearances across competitions.

