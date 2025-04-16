Accra Lions delivered a tactical statement at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, April 16, inflicting a crushing 3-0 defeat on Kumasi Asante Kotoko — their heaviest loss of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Heading into the matchday 22 encounter, both clubs found themselves on opposite ends of the league’s narrative.

The hosts were desperate to claw their way out of the relegation mire, while Kotoko sought to tighten their grip at the summit. But it was Lions who roared louder, dictating proceedings from kickoff.

Asante Kotoko suffered their heaviest defeat in the Ghana Premier League season. Photo credit: @GGbeve/X.

Source: Twitter

Lions devour Porcupine Warriors in Accra

The early stages saw the Accra-based side carve out multiple openings with direct, vertical play and positional discipline.

Their persistence paid off in the 19th minute when 20-year-old Jacob Awoute capitalised on a defensive lapse, reacting quickest to a rebound to smash home the opener.

Rather than retreat, Rainer Kraft’s outfit maintained pressure with swift transitional moves that constantly unsettled the visitors.

Five minutes before the interval, Lions doubled their advantage in similar fashion — springing a rapid counter after absorbing pressure.

This time, Yao Sokpoli was the finisher, ghosting into space to meet a perfectly weighted pass before slotting coolly past the stranded Frederick Asare.

Akintunde nets the icing on the cake against Kotoko

Kotoko, despite enjoying superior possession spells, struggled to translate their territorial advantage into meaningful opportunities.

The midfield lacked fluency, and their attempts to press were often bypassed by Lions’ fluid movement and quick distribution.

In response, Prosper Narteh Ogum introduced fresh legs after the break, hoping to inject urgency.

However, the substitutions did little to stem the tide. Lions remained sharp, disciplined, and aggressive in the final third.

Their dominance culminated in a third goal midway through the second half. Substitute David Akintunde pounced on a defensive error in the 73rd minute, reacting with the instincts of a classic No.9 to tuck home from close range — extinguishing any faint hope of a Porcupine Warriors comeback.

The hosts closed ranks in the final stages, managing the game expertly to secure a vital three points.

What does the result mean for both sides?

The result lifts Lions out of the bottom three, moving to 14th place with 29 points — level with Vision FC but ahead on goal difference, and one point above Karela United.

For Kotoko, the loss not only dents their title ambitions but also extends their winless streak to three games.

Slipping from the summit, they now occupy third place, trailing leaders Bibiani Gold Stars by three points and sitting one behind second-placed Nations FC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh