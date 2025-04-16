Real Madrid often submit a special request ahead of major Champions League nights, but it requires UEFA’s approval

The club has received the green light this time, just hours before their high-stakes clash with Arsenal

It’s a move that could give them a psychological edge on home turf as they aim to overturn a 3-0 deficit

UEFA has granted Real Madrid permission to close the retractable roof at the Santiago Bernabéu for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

The Spanish giants made the special request in an effort to maximise home advantage, knowing they must overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

UEFA Approves Real Madrid's Special Request Ahead of Arsenal Showdown

Declan Rice’s two superb free-kicks and a late goal from Mikel Merino have left Los Blancos facing a near-impossible task.

Bernabéu roof to create electrifying atmosphere

Real Madrid's £1.5 billion stadium renovation included the installation of a state-of-the-art retractable roof, designed to amplify noise and create a more intimidating environment.

While they are free to use this feature for domestic matches, UEFA approval is required for Champions League games.

The roof must be closed before kickoff and cannot be adjusted mid-game or at halftime.

Real Madrid's renovated stadium set them back a whopping £1.5 billion and included the addition of a retractable roof. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Real believe the enclosed atmosphere could provide the extra push needed against a defensively solid Arsenal, who haven’t conceded three goals in a game since last season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti commented on the difference the roof makes:

"Acoustically it's different, there's more noise, a much better atmosphere, I think. That can encourage the team to be even more motivated."

Real Madrid seek comeback amid mixed squad news

Carlo Ancelotti will be without Eduardo Camavinga, who was sent off in the first leg, but Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr are both expected to return to the starting lineup.

Bellingham was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up with teammate Antonio Rudiger last Friday, adding tension to an already high-stakes encounter.

Despite the odds, Real Madrid are counting on the magic of the Bernabéu and a roaring home crowd to inspire yet another European comeback.

