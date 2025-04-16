Ghanaian TikTok star Flatelo claimed that he is more famous than business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, despite the latter's wealth

In an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, Flatelo stated that his social media influence has made him globally known

The TikTok star suggested that he was on the same financial level as Despite, boasting about his luxury car and house in Germany

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian TikTok star, Flatelo, has made an outlandish claim that has got many people reacting on social media.

The Kumasi-based content creator claimed that he was bigger than Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

A Ghanaian TikTok star brags about being 'bigger' than Osei Kwame Despite. Photo credit: @aduflatelo/TikTok & UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, the TikTok star said he was more famous than the wealthy Ghanaian businessman.

Flatelo, born in Kumasi but raised in Italy, explained that although Osei Kwame Despite may be richer, his exploits on social media make him widely known across the globe.

When it comes to the question of who is richer, the TikTok star suggested that he might be on the same level as the Ghanaian businessman.

"I use a 2023 model car. Look at my house and the one I'm building. Some stars in Ghana, like me, do not want to flaunt our wealth in public for fear of being attacked by armed robbers," he said.

When Kwaku Manu drew his attention to the fact that Osei Kwame Despite had been freely displaying his wealth without anyone attacking him, Flatelo said that he was in a different league.

"Osei Kwame Despite is richer and well-respected, but I'm also famous. You can't compare a rich man to a person who likes to show off. I own a house abroad, weren’t you told about this recently? I have a huge mansion in Düsseldorf, Germany," he bragged.

Ghanaian TikTok star Flatelo speaks to Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu. Photo credit: @aduflatelo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Comparing Flatelo and Osei Kwame Despite's influence

Flatelo left Ghana many years ago as a teenager to join his parents in Italy, but relocated home a few years ago to live permanently.

Since his return to his homeland, the young man has been involved in many activities, including TikTok, to keep himself busy.

Osei Kwame Despite, on the other hand, is an accomplished Ghanaian entrepreneur with several businesses to his name.

He is the CEO of Despite Firm Ltd, a media conglomerate with subsidiaries, including UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, and Hello FM in Kumasi.

Aside from these, the Ghanaian businessman also owns a salt production company, a microfinance company, a food production company, as well as investments in farming and real estate.

The TikTok video of Flatelo's interview with Kwaku Manu is below:

Reactions to Flatelo's claims about Despite

The Ghanaian TikTok star's claims sparked wild reactions, with many netizens taking to the comment section to react.

@user9600777434704 said:

"Who is this, too? I don’t even know you. concert man."

@alexandraniffah also said:

You have a Name because you love fighting with ladies."

@Yaw raj junior commented;

"Who lied to you that you are a star."

Ghanaian TikTok star visits son at school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian TikTok star, Small Pin visited his son at school and caused a stir.

In a viral video, the social media sensation was spotted walking with his son on the campus of Prempeh College.

Small Pin, accompanied by his pals, was given a rousing welcome amid drumming, singing, and dancing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh