Former parliamentarian Nii Lante Vanderpuye has lauded John Mahama for being one of the president's to appoint the right sports minister

The former head of state is leading the presidential polls following December 7th's election in Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded ahead of the Electoral Commission's announcement

Nii Lante Vanderpuye insists president-elect John Dramani Mahama has always appointed the right sports ministers.

The former Sports Minister places John Mahama behind the late Jerry John Rawlings as president to select the right people for the sports ministry.

In the last eight years under the New Patriotic Party, Isaac Asiamah and Mustapha Ussif, have been the sports ministers of Ghana.

However, many duciplines have struggled under the two ministers, leaving Ghanaians wondering who will be appointed to the office in the next government.

"I don't blame the sports minister. I will blame the appointee. I think after J.J Rawlings, the only President to have appointed the right sports minister in John Mahama. In Kuffour's tenure, he would have appointed either Kwabena Agyapong or Moses Foh Amoaning Esq," he told Pure Sports, as shared on social media.

Honourable Vanderpuye, who decided not to contest for parliament in the 2024 election, was the last Sports Minister under Mahama's first term in office.

Mahama has been re-elected president ahead of the Electoral Commission's declaration, as reported by France 24.

Nii Lante tipped for Sports Minister

The former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency is expected to be reappointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports following the National Democratic Party's return to office.

Nii Lante was revered for his stern leadership during his time as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The next Minister of Youth and Sports is expected to revive the country's sports after a poor run at major competitions in recent years.

Nii Lante blames GFA for AFCON failure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpuye has accused the GFA of Ghana's AFCON failure.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers.

It will be the first time Ghana fails to qualify for the tournament in 20 years.

