Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo registered his first goal in the English FA Cup to inspire AFC Bournemouth to victory in the third round of the competition.

The Black Stars forward scored with a powerful drive to give the Cherries a 5-1 win at Vitality Park in their game against West Bromwich Albion.

Antoine Semenyo powers Bournemouth to victory in FA Cup against West Brom. Photo: Robin Jones.

Semenyo, who came on in the second half for Max Aarons, also served the assist for his side's fifth in the big win.

In a video shared on social media, the newly turned 25-year-old started a move which involved Dango Ouattara and David Brook before firing under the roof of the net of his side's fourth.

In an electric start to the game, the visitors opened the scoring through Caleb Taylor after 14 minutes.

Bournemouth responded 13 minutes later through Justin Kluivert before Ouattara scored a quick-fire brace as the Cherries went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Semenyo then extended the lead a minute after coming on before serving Daniel Jebbison with his side's fifth.

The in-demand forward has now netted six goals across all competitions this season, adding three assists to his name.

Semenyo is on the radar of English giants Liverpool and Newcastle.

