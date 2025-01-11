Global site navigation

Antoine Semenyo Powers Bournemouth to FA Cup Fourth Round With Belter Vs WBA: Video
Football

Antoine Semenyo Powers Bournemouth to FA Cup Fourth Round With Belter Vs WBA: Video

by  Lukman Mumuni 1 min read

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo registered his first goal in the English FA Cup to inspire AFC Bournemouth to victory in the third round of the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The Black Stars forward scored with a powerful drive to give the Cherries a 5-1 win at Vitality Park in their game against West Bromwich Albion.

Antoine Semenyo scores as Bournemouth beat West Brom.
Antoine Semenyo powers Bournemouth to victory in FA Cup against West Brom. Photo: Robin Jones.
Source: Getty Images

Semenyo, who came on in the second half for Max Aarons, also served the assist for his side's fifth in the big win.

In a video shared on social media, the newly turned 25-year-old started a move which involved Dango Ouattara and David Brook before firing under the roof of the net of his side's fourth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an electric start to the game, the visitors opened the scoring through Caleb Taylor after 14 minutes.

Bournemouth responded 13 minutes later through Justin Kluivert before Ouattara scored a quick-fire brace as the Cherries went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Read also

Michael Baidoo's Plymouth Argyle pull surprise win against Premier League side in FA Cup

Semenyo then extended the lead a minute after coming on before serving Daniel Jebbison with his side's fifth.

The in-demand forward has now netted six goals across all competitions this season, adding three assists to his name.

Semenyo is on the radar of English giants Liverpool and Newcastle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Lukman Mumuni avatar

Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: