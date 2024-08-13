Ghana's U20 women's national team will leave for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup this week

The team were met by Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif and the GFA President

The Black Princesses are making a seventh straight appearance at the women's youth competition

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has charged the Black Princesses to go and make the country proud at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The team leaves Accra for Bogota on Tuesday ahead of the competition which begins on August 31, 2024, in Colombia.

The Black Princesses are making a seventh straight appearance at the championship but the West African nation has never made it beyond the group stage, a record they are bent on ending.

Having spent the past two months preparing from the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to Cape Coast and Accra, the team looks set for the biennial tournament.

Ghana have been drawn into Group E alongside former champions Japan, New Zealand and Austria, per FIFA.

Sports Minister backs Black Princesses

Following his meeting with the team, Honourable Ussif affirmed the government's support to the departing squad.

He said, as quoted by Ghana FA:

"When you step on the pitch, you should look back and know that you are representing over 30 million Ghanaians. For every decision that you are going to take on the pitch, be aware that it is people's emotions and passions that you are representing, so you do your best to represent us well.

"We'll make sure we put everything in place in terms of logistics and finance. Just do your best to raise the flag of our dear country very high in Colombia. And like the President said, I'll be the happiest minister to come to Kotoka International Airport to receive you with the trophy. Go all out and make yourselves proud. Enjoy yourselves and enjoy the game and bring glory back home."

