Black Stars player Michael Baidoo finally made his first start for Plymouth Argyle since joining from Elfsborg

The 25-year-old lasted an hour on the pitch against Brentford but ended up on the winning side as Plymouth progressed to the next stage

He will now turn his attention to making his debut in the English Championship, where his side are rock bottom of the log

Michael Baidoo and his Plymouth Argyle teammates orchestrated a stunning upset in the Emirates FA Cup, eliminating Premier League side Brentford in the third round of football's oldest competition.

The match at the Gtech Community Stadium ended in a memorable 1-0 victory for the Championship club, with Morgan Whittaker’s 82nd-minute strike sealing the triumph.

Michael Baidoo made his debut for Plymouth Argyle in his side's FA Cup upset win against Brentford. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Baidoo makes Plymouth debut in FA Cup success

Baidoo, who earned his first start for Argyle since joining during the January transfer window, featured prominently for 60 minutes.

Although the Ghanaian forward didn’t find the back of the net, his contributions playing across the forward line were instrumental in Plymouth’s disciplined performance that paved the way for the upset.

Brentford entered Saturday’s clash as heavy favourites, boasting a solid record in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

However, the unpredictability of the FA Cup delivered yet another "giant-killing" moment, with Plymouth turning the tide in their favour, per Livescore.

This marked only the second instance in five seasons that the Pilgrims have progressed beyond the third round, further solidifying their achievement as one of the highlights of this year's tournament.

What's next for Michael Baidoo?

For Baidoo, this victory provides a platform to build on, particularly under Muslic's guidance.

The Black Stars forward, who netted 10 goals in 27 games for Elfsborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan in 2024, is expected to play a pivotal role in Plymouth’s attacking efforts.

With a crucial Championship encounter against Oxford looming, Baidoo will have another opportunity to make his mark.

His ability to rediscover his scoring form could prove vital as the Pilgrims aim to stave off relegation to League One.

Plymouth appoints new coach after sacking Wayne Rooney

Adding another layer to the storyline, Miron Muslic, newly appointed as Plymouth’s manager following Wayne Rooney’s departure, observed the game from the stands.

Muslic, known for his time in Austrian football, takes on the unique distinction of being Argyle’s first-ever foreign head coach.

According to the BBC, he is set to make his managerial debut on Tuesday when the Pilgrims host Oxford United in the Championship.

If Plymouth's victory over Brentford is any indication, the team and its Ghanaian forward are poised to fight valiantly for survival and success in the league and beyond.

Plymouth excited to sign Michael Baidoo

YEN.com.gh also shared that Plymouth Argyle closely monitored the Ghanaian international before almost securing his signature during the summer transfer window.

Although the move initially collapsed, Baidoo remained in Sweden until Plymouth reignited their interest.

Head of Recruitment Jimmy Dickinson expressed his excitement at successfully bringing the talented player to the Championship club.

