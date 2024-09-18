Endrick Felipe's debut UEFA Champions League goal sparked a wave of reactions from his Real Madrid teammates

The 18-year-old let fly a stunning drive from outside the box to seal a 3-1 win against Stuttgart on Tuesday night

His confidence, combined with technical precision, already places him in the spotlight as a player to watch

Endrick Felipe made an unforgettable mark on his Champions League debut for Real Madrid, sealing the game with a sensational goal that has already become a part of the club’s storied history.

At just 18, the Brazilian became Real Madrid's youngest-ever goal scorer in the Champions League, capping off a 3-1 victory that also featured goals from Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger.

Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and a host of Real Madrid stars praised Endrick for his Champions League goal. Photos by David Ramos, Mateo Villalba and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Endrick's stunning strike seals win for Real Madrid

Endrick’s strike ensured that Carlo Ancelotti's side started their title defence on a winning note.

His boldness in front of goal grabbed all the attention, as he opted for a long-range effort rather than passing to either Mbappe or Vinicius Junior, who were better positioned.

His audacious shot from nearly 25 yards caught Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel off guard, highlighting the youngster’s confidence and decisiveness.

That moment of brilliance earned him praise from teammates and fans alike.

How Endrick's Real Madrid teammates reacted

As Tribuna quoted, Rodrygo, who assisted Mbappe’s goal, was in awe of Endrick’s decision-making.

“Endrick is crazy. No one else would have done that, but I’m happy for him. Scoring in the Champions League is always special.”

Rudiger, who playfully interrupted Endrick's post-match interview, teased him by saying, as noted by Madrid Zone.

"Not Endrick, Bobby (laughs). Bobby has so much personality. Thank God he scored, or there’d be trouble.”

Thibaut Courtois, who played a key role in keeping Stuttgart at bay with several critical saves, echoed Rudiger’s sentiments, as cited by Madrid Xtra.

“Endrick not passing to Mbappé or Viní Jr showed his great personality.”

Even Mbappe, who netted his first Champions League goal for Madrid earlier in the game, expressed admiration for the young Brazilian:

“Endrick is just 18, and he’s already scoring. It’s tough at that age, but he’s doing it,” Madrid Zone highlighted.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti was equally impressed with the audacity Endrick showed in taking the shot, humorously remarking, “Endrick taking that shot? He has balls.”

Endrick shatters Raul's UCL record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick's recent goal has shattered a long-standing Real Madrid record previously held by club legend Raul.

Raul set the record in 1995 by scoring at 18 years and 113 days against Ferencvárosi TC.

Endrick now holds the record with a goal at 18 years and 58 days.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh